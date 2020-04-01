Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Wrenn) Harvey. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Wrenn Harvey, 73, of Crawfordville, passed away after a brief illness on March 24, 2020.



She was born Aug. 23, 1946 in Freeport, Fla. to her parents, C.R. and Bessie Lou Wrenn. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service where she served many years as Postmaster at the Woodville Post Office. Carolyn was an active member at First Baptist Church of Crawfordville, a member of the Wakulla County Historical Society, and the Chaplain of the R. Don McLeod Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved to travel, enjoyed arts and crafts, and worked many hours researching family genealogy. She truly loved her family and was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Mike Harvey, who died July 17, 2019; and by her parents, C.R. and Bessie Lou Wrenn.



Survivors include her two sons, Riley Harvey (wife Lorrie) and Wrenn Harvey (wife Dana); two aunts, Pearl Spence and Trudy Boudreaux; four grandchildren, Rhett Harvey (wife Katelyn), Logan Elmore (husband Eric), Jonah Harvey, and Marina Harvey; and great-grandchildren Cason Americus Harvey, and awaiting arrival of Rachel Leigh Harvey.



There will be a private funeral service on Sunday, March 29, 2020 with burial at Arran Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville "Young at Heart" 3086 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville FL 32327 or (850) 926-7896; Wakulla County Historical Society, 24 High Dr., P.O. Box 151 Crawfordville FL 32326 or (850) 926-1110; or to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, 29 Corbett Lane, Crawfordville FL 32327 or



Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or

