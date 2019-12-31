Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE SUE "CATHY" (GARRISON) HAIGHT. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary





Catherine "Cathy" Sue Garrison Haight was born in Dunedin, FL, to Glen and Dorothy Garrison on August 9th, 1952. She is preceded in death by her daughter Laura Marie. Cathy is survived by her two sons, Michael Haight and Matthew Haight, sisters Roberta Prine, Mary Garrison, Glenna Pieratt, and brother William Garrison. She is also survived by her granddaughter Sophia, and soon-to-be grandson, and many other relatives and friends, as well as her dog Caleb.



After going to St. Pete Junior College, Cathy went on to get a degree in Home Economic Education at Florida State University.



After college she stayed in the area and began her career in teaching at Wakulla County High School.



Cathy was known to most in her community as the Family and Consumer Sciences (Home Economics) teacher at Wakulla County High School. Some of the subjects she taught were life management skills, sewing, cooking, as well as family and home furnishings to all her students. After 28 years of educating the youth at Wakulla County High School, she retired and enjoyed her vacation home in Franklin, NC, as well as spending time with her sons and granddaughter. She would spend her free time reading and doing crafts like sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed walking around on her property in Wakulla County and in the mountains of North Carolina to enjoy what nature had to offer.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory may be made to the Wakulla County Public Library (

The Wakulla High School Theatre Department (

