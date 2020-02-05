Chad Timothy Austin, 40, of Crawfordville, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He is survived by his parents, Sidney and Linda Austin of Crawfordville; one brother, Steven G. Austin of Jacksonville; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation and gathering with the family was at 1 p.m. and the funeral service to honor his life was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home. The Rev. Jerry Spears of Crawfordville officiated. Internment followed at Williams Cemetery in Lake City.
Guerry Funeral Home, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, is assisting the family with the arrangements (www.guerryfuneralhome.net).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 6, 2020