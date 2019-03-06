Charles Edward "Charlie" Whaley (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward "Charlie" Whaley.

Charles "Charlie" Edward Whaley, 81, of St. Marks, died at home February 28, 2019.

He was born February 27, 1938 and is a life-long resident of St. Marks. He was a Tug Boat Captain for many years and after retirement he was a Commercial Mullet Fisherman. He enjoyed his times in the woods hunting and on the Bay fishing.

Charlie is survived by sisters, Geneieve Oaks and Clester Horne; nephews, Buddy Camp, Skip Floyd, Chris Oaks, Clay Oaks, Philip Horne and Butch Clark; nieces, Regina Strickland, Melissa Oaks, Mary Horne, Julie Strickland and Mary Watson.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Grover and Gertrude Whaley; sister, Mary Martin; and brothers, Grover Whaley Jr., Eugene Floyd and Robert Floyd.

The family will receive friends at the Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wakulla River Park 8 City Park Ave. in St. Marks.

Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Funeral Home
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.