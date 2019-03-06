Charles "Charlie" Edward Whaley, 81, of St. Marks, died at home February 28, 2019.
|
He was born February 27, 1938 and is a life-long resident of St. Marks. He was a Tug Boat Captain for many years and after retirement he was a Commercial Mullet Fisherman. He enjoyed his times in the woods hunting and on the Bay fishing.
Charlie is survived by sisters, Geneieve Oaks and Clester Horne; nephews, Buddy Camp, Skip Floyd, Chris Oaks, Clay Oaks, Philip Horne and Butch Clark; nieces, Regina Strickland, Melissa Oaks, Mary Horne, Julie Strickland and Mary Watson.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Grover and Gertrude Whaley; sister, Mary Martin; and brothers, Grover Whaley Jr., Eugene Floyd and Robert Floyd.
The family will receive friends at the Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wakulla River Park 8 City Park Ave. in St. Marks.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 7, 2019