Service Information
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville , FL 32727
(850)-926-3333
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wakulla Community Center

Charles Michael Burdette, "Mike", 71, of Crawfordville, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020.



Mike was born in Richmond, Ind. on Dec. 9, 1947. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, honorably serving 1967-1968. After that he lived in Sarasota where he met and married Francis Ann Myers. They were married for 45 years.



He is survived by his wife and three children, Michael, Chris, and LeAnn Burdette; daughter-in-law Jeanette Burdette; and four grandchildren, Taylor Burdette, Samantha Henderson, Shelby Burdette, and Emily Burdette; his sister, Sandra Synder of Tampa; four nieces and nephews; and dearest friend David Collomy.



He was predeceased by his father and mother, Charles L. and Lillian E. Burdette; brother, Terry G. Burdette; and brother-in-law, Ned Waggoner.



Mike was a Quality Control Manager for Peavy and Sons Construction for 15 plus years. His life career was asphalt.



His love in life was music. He was a born musician. He started playing drums at the age of 8. Playing music all his life led him to meet his dear friend David Collomy of Woodville. Together they founded the Angry Bullet Band.



Celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wakulla Community Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

