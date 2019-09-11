Charles Pete Griggs, 65 passed away at home in Sopchoppy, on Sept. 7, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Tenn. to Cecil and Nancy "Greg" Griggs on July 24, 1954. Pete was a Vietnam veteran from 82nd Airborne Division.
He moved to Florida in 1979 where he was employed at St. Marks Powder Plant for 23 years.
Pete loved to fish, hunt and spend time with family and friends as well as helping others and making others laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Kitt Griggs of 30 years; one daughter, Jessica (Clyde) Oaks of Benton, Tenn.; a goddaughter, April (Michael) Johnson of Sharpsburg, Ga.; two sons, Joey (Tiffany) Ranker of Crawfordville and Kamien Griggs of Sopchoppy; a godson, Braxton Revell of Crawfordville,; six grandchildren, Sadie Griggs, Lea Hicks, Dylan Raker, Kirsten Raker, Jolce Raker and Justice Raker.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kasey Lynn Brannan.
A memorial Service will be held Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services for all family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2785 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327 or (850) 926-4407.
Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 12, 2019