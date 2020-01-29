Cheryl Ann Harden Andrews passed away at home after a long illness, on Jan. 26, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Teresa Harden; daughters, Natalie Andrews and Audrey Andrews; brother, Charles "Chuck" Harden; sister-in-law, Anne; nieces, Valerie Harden and Sarah Harden; and nephew, Chance Harden. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Larry Harden.
Cheryl graduated from Wakulla High School in 1989. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to blue grass music. Cheryl cherished time with her daughters and they enjoyed various activities and just hanging out. She will be remembered fondly and greatly missed.
Cheryl's family will receive friends on Jan. 30, 2020, at Sopchoppy Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Jan. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333,bevisfh.com)
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020