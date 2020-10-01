1/1
Cheryl Kay Bearden
Cheryl Kay Bearden, 56, of Tallahassee, passed away Sept. 25, 2020.

Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Carol Bearden.

Survivors include her mom, Sylvia Simpson; sister, Michelle Huskey; brothers, Ronnie Ausley and Bill Simpson; cousin Jimmy Sklow whom she loved like a brother; Aunt Pat Politis; nephew Parker Huskey; and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Florida. Kidneyfl.org; 1040 Woodcock Road Ste 119, Orlando FL 32803; (800) 927-9659

Trey & Skip Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).


Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
