Cheryl Kay Bearden, 56, of Tallahassee, passed away Sept. 25, 2020.
Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Carol Bearden.
Survivors include her mom, Sylvia Simpson; sister, Michelle Huskey; brothers, Ronnie Ausley and Bill Simpson; cousin Jimmy Sklow whom she loved like a brother; Aunt Pat Politis; nephew Parker Huskey; and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of Florida. Kidneyfl.org
; 1040 Woodcock Road Ste 119, Orlando FL 32803; (800) 927-9659
Trey & Skip Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).