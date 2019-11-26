China L. Gray, 81, of Spring Creek, passed away Nov. 25, 2019.
She was born Dec. 23, 1937 in Pearisburg, Va., and lived in Wakulla County her entire adult life. She was known to many as "Ms. China" and she worked as a cook at Spring Creek Restaurant for 41 years and at Wakulla High School Cafeteria for 38 years. She loved to cook for everyone, enjoyed bird watching and loved her church, where she was a member at Shady Sea Baptist.
She is predeceased by her husband, Martin "Punkin" Gray; and her son John Gray.
Survivors include her children Keith Gray and wife Michele, Bobby Messer, Susan Carboni and Jerome Toole, and Leon Gray; six grandchildren Madison, Kat, Lane, Astin, Braun, and Stevie; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shady Sea Baptist Church in Spring Creek with the Funeral Service to begin at 2 p.m. and burial will follow at Debra Nell Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young are caring for the family (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
