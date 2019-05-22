Christopher Douglas Edwards, 57, of Crawfordville, died at home with his family on May 17, 2019.
He was born Jan. 25, 1962 in Akron, Ohio. He had lived in Crawfordville since 2000.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Edwards; children, Norman Edwards, Christopher Edwards (Lyndsay) and Lisa Christal; siblings, Kimberly Edwards, Jeff Edwards and Brian Edwards; and three grandchildren Sophia, Liann and Robin.
No services have been planned at this time.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Edwards Family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on May 23, 2019