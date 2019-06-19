Christopher Frank Toliver, 29, of Tallahassee, died at his home on June 11, 2019.
He was a plumber.
Survivors include his life partner, Crysta Oliver; his mothers Tami McDowell and Sabrina Kennedy (Jake Farnsworth); siblings, Tiffany Swilley, Josh Toliver, Paxton Tomaini, and Taylor Shuler; aunts, Nancy Greene and Mary Ann Collins; and many friends who will dearly miss him.
The family received friends Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville. Funeral Service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Home in the outside pavilion.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home assisted the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 20, 2019