Clifford Edward "Buddy" VanCott passed away on Nov. 9, 2020 in Tallahassee.
Buddy was born May 31, 1941 in Atlanta and moved to Wakulla County in January of 1968. He was a small engine mechanic by trade and was considered by many to be the best around. He loved animals and western movies and enjoyed working in the yard.
He also enjoyed attending church at his home church of Panacea Congregational Holiness Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Pauline VanCott of Crawfordville; a son, William 'Buckshot' VanCott of Crawfordville; sisters, Jeanne Epperson of Crawfordville, and Connie VanCott-Jett of Crawfordville; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Sara VanCott; and a sister, Carolyn Stewart.
A visitation and graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Panacea Cemetery.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com
).