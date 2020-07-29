1/1
Colton Edwin McKinney
Colton Edwin McKinney, 23, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly on Sunday July 19, 2020.

Colton was an electrician and was employed with Meeks Electric. He was a graduate of Wakulla High School. Colton loved to fish and hunt and especially his hobby was to collect arrowheads and other artifacts.

Survivors include his father, Scott McKinney; and his two brothers, Flint Justus McKinney and Zachary Lane McKinney.

He was predeceased by his Mother Penny McKinney; and his brother Matt McKinney.

A celebration of Colton's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home.

Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family with arrangements (Familyfhc.com or 850-926-5919).

Published in The Wakulla News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
