Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COREY MICHAEL CRUM. View Sign





Corey was born on Jan. 16, 1980 to Randy and Sheila Crum. He jointly owned C & L Construction and was Liberty County High School's head varsity baseball coach. Shana was born on March 2, 1978 to Danny and Sonja Millender. She was a Health Aide for Liberty County Schools but spent over twenty years taking care of children through her in-home daycare in Wakulla County. Corey and Shana were married on Nov. 25, 2002 and rarely did you see one without the other. They had two daughters, Payton Baze Ward and Baylee Kate Baze, and one son, Remington Chase Crum.



Although the accident was tragic, Corey and Shana will not be remembered by how they died but how they lived. Their lives were full of love for each other and for their family. Corey was an avid hunter and outdoorsman but his heart was on the baseball field. He loved the game and the opportunity he had to make a difference in his players' lives. Shana was a loving wife and mother who was most often found at the baseball field supporting her husband and son. She treasured her children and dedicated every moment to ensuring their happiness. She especially loved her role as 'Mia' to her granddaughter Hadley Claire. Corey and Shana were genuine, humble, down-to-earth people who were willing to do anything to help others.



Corey and Shana will live on through their children, Payton Baze Ward (Seth), Baylee Baze, and Chase Crum; their granddaughter, Hadley Claire Ward; their parents, Randy and Sheila Crum and Danny and Sonja Millender; Shana's grandparents, Cecil Millender and Lena Raulerson; their siblings, Jodi Crum, Randall Crum (Kelissa), and Krista Millender Sharin (Blake); as well as through several nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Corey and Shana were greeted at the heavenly gates by her grandmother, Kay Millender.



A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Bristol, FL.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either of the Go Fund Me pages established on Facebook created to help Corey and Shana's children with current expenses.



Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-385-2193 or

Corey Michael Crum, 39, and Shana Millender Crum, 41, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a tragic accident on Liberty County High School's baseball field.Corey was born on Jan. 16, 1980 to Randy and Sheila Crum. He jointly owned C & L Construction and was Liberty County High School's head varsity baseball coach. Shana was born on March 2, 1978 to Danny and Sonja Millender. She was a Health Aide for Liberty County Schools but spent over twenty years taking care of children through her in-home daycare in Wakulla County. Corey and Shana were married on Nov. 25, 2002 and rarely did you see one without the other. They had two daughters, Payton Baze Ward and Baylee Kate Baze, and one son, Remington Chase Crum.Although the accident was tragic, Corey and Shana will not be remembered by how they died but how they lived. Their lives were full of love for each other and for their family. Corey was an avid hunter and outdoorsman but his heart was on the baseball field. He loved the game and the opportunity he had to make a difference in his players' lives. Shana was a loving wife and mother who was most often found at the baseball field supporting her husband and son. She treasured her children and dedicated every moment to ensuring their happiness. She especially loved her role as 'Mia' to her granddaughter Hadley Claire. Corey and Shana were genuine, humble, down-to-earth people who were willing to do anything to help others.Corey and Shana will live on through their children, Payton Baze Ward (Seth), Baylee Baze, and Chase Crum; their granddaughter, Hadley Claire Ward; their parents, Randy and Sheila Crum and Danny and Sonja Millender; Shana's grandparents, Cecil Millender and Lena Raulerson; their siblings, Jodi Crum, Randall Crum (Kelissa), and Krista Millender Sharin (Blake); as well as through several nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.Corey and Shana were greeted at the heavenly gates by her grandmother, Kay Millender.A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Bristol, FL.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either of the Go Fund Me pages established on Facebook created to help Corey and Shana's children with current expenses.Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com Funeral Home BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE

200 John Knox Road

Tallahassee , FL 32303

(850) 385-2193 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close