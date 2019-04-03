Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Alan "Curt" Daniels. View Sign

Curtis "Curt" Alan Daniels, 68, of Crawfordville, died at home on March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.



He was a native of Jacksonville, where he grew up. He moved to this area in the 1970's where he was a counselor at Inner Harbor Rehabilitation in Franklin County. After his counseling career, Curt owned and operated Wakulla Carpet Brokers and worked for many builders and families in the Big Bend Area. Curt was an avid golfer and for many years he was the Golf Champion at Wildwood Country Club in Crawfordville. Curt loved to fish, loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Wanda Crum Daniels; children Jeremy Daniels and wife Colleen, and Miranda Whaley and husband Robert; brother, Robert E. Daniels Jr. and wife Cindy; five grandchildren, Noah, Wyatt, Ethan, Ava and Alli; many nieces and nephews; and his four legged friend Gracie.



Funeral Service was held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 4 p.m. at the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church. The family received friends one hour prior to service beginning at 3 p.m.



Contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or (850)878-5310 or



SkipYoung with Family Funeral Home is assisting the Daniels family with their arrangements ( (850)926-5919

84 Ochlockonee St

Crawfordville , FL 32327

(850) 926-5919 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 4, 2019

