Cynthia (Cindy) Elaine Clenney, age 57, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, in Bainbridge, Ga.



Cynthia was born Oct. 15, 1961 in Bainbridge. Her parents, Elzie Judge Clenney and Martha Ann Clinton Clenney, have preceded her in death. Cindy lived in Tallahassee most of her life but currently was residing in Bainbridge. She was a self-employed housekeeper. She loved gardening. Cynthia had a huge heart. She never met a stranger and was always willing to take someone under her wing. Her children and her grandchildren were her heart. Cindy Clenney will be deeply missed by her large family and many, many friends.



Survivors inlcude her children, Deanne Pope (Richard Pope), Jessica Meister (Jacob Meister), and Joey Harris (Maggie Harris); fiancé, Steve Blair; siblings, Marlene Childers, Barbara Zorn (Winston Zorn), Frankie Clenney, and Amy Shiver (Clark Shiver); grandchildren, Kaleb, Dalson, Madison, Andrew, Josh, Richard, Levi, Taylor, Noah, Alayna, Mason, Kenneth, Alexis, Ava, Ethan, Annabeth and Colt; great-grandson, Rylan; many nieces and nephews; and her fur babies (her favorite children), Papi, Falcor, and Snickers. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Steve Clenney, Brenda Clenney, and Robert Clenney.



A graveside service will be held at Oak City Cemetery, 12:30, Saturday, July 20. Everyone is asked to wear tie-dye or something casual. Anyone who would like to join the family, they will be having lunch at Ricky's in Bainbridge, 2 pm, following the service.



