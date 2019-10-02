Cynthia Elizabeth Bernhardt, 47, of Woodville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Toni Bernhardt Hannon; stepfather, Jack Hannon; sister, Laurie Arnaldo (Paul); nephew, Jacob; niece, Emma; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Edward and Marie Bernhardt and Sam and Emma Lea Bruce; and her great-grandmother, Grace Burke.
She graduated from North Florida Christian School and Tallahassee Community College. She formerly worked for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. She was presently employed by Publix for eight years. She was a member of Lake Ellen Baptist Church.
Cynthia enjoyed playing pool and enjoyed working at FSU football and baseball games. She loved all animals, especially strays and rescues. The current love of her life is Lizzy, her most recent rescue.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Lake Ellen Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Ellen Baptist Church, 4495 Crawfordville Hwy., Medart FL 32327.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850) 926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 3, 2019