Daisy Crum Lopez, 59, passed away June 3, 2019 at her home in Crawfordville.
She is survived by her husband, David Lopez; mother, Maggie Crum; sister, Linda Bodiford (Larry) and brother, Ralph Crum (Sherry); five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
She was predeceased by her children, Megan Crabtree and Jerrod Lee Minshw.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Crum Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 6, 2019