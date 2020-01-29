With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dan Kelley.
Dan Kelley, age 88, went home to be with the Lord, while surrounded by his family on Jan. 21, 2020. Dan was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Tallahassee.
Dan was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Betty Kelley.
He leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Mary (Harnage-Miller) Kelley; his daughter Alita Presley, husband Shane; Son Kyle Kelley, wife Judy; Son Enoch Kelley, wife Vickie; daughter Susie Kelley; daughter Mary Ann York, husband Bobby; daughter Deborah Wall; son Melvin Miller Jr., wife Lisa; daughter Shelia Rivera, husband Anibal Sr.; daughter Vicki Cook, husband Ricki. He also leaves behind 23 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Tallahassee, he was the last living child of his parents, Luther C. Kelley and Jessie Mae.
Dan joined the Navy at 17, and served for 4 years. During his time in the Navy, he was awarded the Korean Medal with two stars and a UN Ribbon. After his service in the Navy, Dan came home and began a career at Tallahassee Fire Department. After 31 years of service he retired as a Captain.
After retiring from TFD Dan decided to occupy his time as a beekeeper, although he may have given away more honey than he sold. Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a lifelong Christian and attended Faith Holiness House of Prayer. In his younger days, Dan attended Oak City Assembly of God.
Dan's family will receive visitors at Beggs Funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The funeral will begin at 12 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Bethel Church Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020