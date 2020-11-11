Daniel "Danny" Martin Campbell Jr., 74, of Ochlockonee Bay, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at his home, where he has lived since 1989.
He was a retired Chemical Salesman and served in the U.S. Navy. Danny loved fishing, hunting and was an avid Florida State Seminole fan.
He is survived by his sons, Brian Campbell and wife Alison, and Christopher Campbell and wife Nanci; sister, Debbie Lewis; four grandchildren, Kinsley, Abigale, Wyatt, and Morgan; and his children's mother, Susan Shebal and husband Jon.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, Fla. 32308; 850-575-4998; choosecovenant.org.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).