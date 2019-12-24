Daniel Paul "Dan" Reinbold, known by many as "Pa Pa Dan," 63, of Crawfordville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home in Crawfordville.
Dan had lived in Crawfordville for 20 years and his family church was the Revival Center in Woodville. He truly loved his family, the grandchildren are his pride and joy, he enjoyed playing golf and loved to go out on his sailboat to ride and fish some. In his younger years he loved playing football and enjoyed his grandson's involvement in football at high school and college level.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jimmie Paige Reinbold; children, Beverly Godfrey, Sharon Beverly and husband Augustus, and Christina Jacob and husband Wayne; brother, Dave Reinbold and wife Anita; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth Reinbold; and a sister Dee-Ann Reinbold.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home 3106
Crawfordville Highway. The family will gather with friends and enjoy fellowship and food, right after the service at the Woman's Club on Ochlockonee Street in Crawfordville.
Skip and Trey Young are caring for the family (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 25, 2019