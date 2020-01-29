Daniel William Sellers, 36, of Kissimmee passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, unexpectedly. He was a native of Hollywood, Fla. Daniel and his family moved to Crawfordville in 1988, and he graduated from Wakulla High School. He was an avid cyclist. He loved riding his bike to the beach, enjoyed surfing with his friends and just loved being outdoors. Most recently he was employed in the Real Estate Sales Industry.
Survivors include his parents Adrian and Diana Sellers; brother, David Sellers and wife Evelyn; three nephews: Gabriel, Jonathan and Alex; girlfriend, Scarlett Sans; aunt Linda Bushe and husband Altan; and uncle, Randy Sellers.
The family received friends Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 6 -7 p.m. in the Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the Sellers family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020