It is with great sadness we mark the peaceful passing of Darlene "Dolly" Shirah, age 60 of Wakulla Station. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 after battling cancer.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Joseph Emory Stokley and Alma G. Strickland Stokley.
Survivors include her mother, Joyce Halline Mathers; three sisters, identical twin Charlene "Molly" Shirah Scott, Betty Ann Stokley (Billy) Barton, and JoAnne Stokley (Greg) Strickland; loving Aunt, Sara K. Stokley Avera; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will have a private ceremony graveside at Whidden Lake Cemetery. The date and time will be announced at a later date due to cremation. The Rev. Daniel Cooksey will be officiating the service for Dolly.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida, 32327. 850-926-4407. Please sign the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com.
Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services
2758 Coastal Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-4407
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 7, 2019