David A. Crabtree passed away at his home in Tavares on April 5, 2020.
David was a Vietnam Veteran, he served from 1966 to 1970, serving as an E5 Boatswains Mate aboard the USS New Jersey and the USS Walker and the USS Lofburg. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Upon leaving the Navy, he met and married Daisy Crum and had a daughter, Maggie Lamin Crabtree (both deceased) and became a resident of Panacea. For many years he worked as a commercial fisherman, he had a deep love of the Gulf of Mexico and the Wakulla County area.
He was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by many. He was born March 27, 1947, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ewing Crabtree Sr. and Geraldine Crabtree; brother, Ewing Crabtree Jr.; and his stepson, Jarrod Minshew.
His survivors include his grandson, Javid Christian Crabtree; sister, Lisa Swanson (Robert) of Colorado; brother, Mark Crabtree (Maggie) of Crawfordville; and a large extended family, some of whom he married into, others he just seemed like family to and a lot of friends who will miss him.
David is to be buried at the Veterans National Cemetery in Tallahassee.
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 16, 2020