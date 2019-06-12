Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bevis Harvey Young Chapel 3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Lake Ellen Baptist Church Service 10:30 AM Lake Ellen Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

David Adam Forney went home to Jesus on June 3, 2019.



He was born in Washington, D.C. on March 12, 1944 to Billy Pierce Forney and Nancy Swimley Forney. When David was four months old, Billy Pierce Forney left to fight in the Battle of the Bulge. His father did not see David again until the war was over. While his father was gone, his mother moved back to the family home in Winchester, Va. They lived there until the family moved to Tampa when he was in junior high school. He attended Hillsborough High School where he met his wife, Hazel. From Hillsborough, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1961-1965. After the Air Force, he attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautics Institute where he graduated with his FAA Airframe and Powerplant Certification. He joined Northwest Airlines, and over a period of 35 years, he advanced from being an Aircraft Mechanic to the Manager of Maintenance at Boston Logan Airport.



After he retired from Northwest, he joined the new Pan Am as the Director of Maintenance where he served for two years. During his Northwest and Pan Am years, he served as a member of the board of directors of East Coast Aero Tech, and after Pan Am, he began teaching Aircraft Maintenance at their school in Bedford, Mass. He taught there for five years. In his words, he was "giving back by teaching the next generation."



In his retirement years, he enjoyed kite flying in the dry lake beds in Nevada and on Massachusetts beaches. His serious "retirement" began when he spent five years traveling the United States in an RV with Hazel. Then, when the traveling was done, they came home to Crawfordville where Hazel grew up. He enjoyed truth stretching about saltwater fishing, the wonderful fellowship and ministry of Food Share, and giving out small toys to the children at Lake Ellen Baptist Church.



BUT the greatest contribution he left behind is his loving family.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Hazel Vause Forney; his children, David Adam Forney Jr., Michael John Forney (Krissy), and Joanna Forney Hemp (Robert); grandchildren, Gabrielle Pappas Forney, Theodore Forney, Isabelle Forney, Lydia Forney, Isaiah Forney, Zachary Forney, Josiah Hemp, and Thomas Hemp; siblings: Robert Forney (Cheryl), Charise Ann Forney Galloway, and Deborah Forney Haymaker (Jim).



He will be sadly missed by many.



Visitation was held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lake Ellen Baptist Church. Services were held at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial followed at Lake Ellen Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakulla Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 1121, Crawfordville FL 32326 or through the WPC Facebook page.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or







