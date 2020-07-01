David Franklin Carnley, 58, was born Aug. 19, 1961 in Chattahoochee to Billie Ann Booth Carnley and Frank Carnley, and died May 25, 2020 in Tallahassee following a lengthy illness.



Living the early years of his life in Chattahoochee and Jacksonville, he spent a number of years living in Memphis, Tennessee where he graduated from Frayser Baptist High School and went on to attend Memphis State University, before returning to reside in Florida.



David, also known as "DD," was above all a sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing as often as his health and time would allow. Among his other interests, he was a sports enthusiast and could be found cheering on the Florida State Seminoles in whichever sport was in season at any given opportunity. He was also an avid card player and a long-time member of a Wednesday night card club consisting of what he called "a great group of people" with whom he enjoyed spending a great deal of his time.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Billie Ann Booth Carnley and Frank Carnley; and his twin brother, Daryl, who died in infancy.



Survivors include his daughter, Ruby Jane Carnley; step-daughter Cara Raker; sister Frankie Vignochi; niece Kim Turnage-Schuller (Ward); nephew Chris Turnage and his sons Cayson and Dalton; niece Kendall Callaway (Alex) and her children Everett and Lyra; his dog "Lil Buddy", and countless friends, all who meant the world to him.



The family asks that should you feel moved to do so, you make donations to the Florida Disabled Outdoors Association which sponsored many of the hunting trips that brought David so much happiness.



