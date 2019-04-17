David Paul Harris

David Paul Harris, 53, of Woodville, died unexpectedly, Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Woodville. He was a trucker by trade. David loved to hunt, fish and tinker with cars.

Survivors include his father, Raymond Frank Harris (Bonnie); three children, Elizabeth Renee Harris, David Alexander Harris, and Dylan Mercer; two brothers, William Dean Harris (Tami), and Terry Lee Harris; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive friends to Celebrate his Life on Friday, April 19, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Home in Crawfordville.

Skip Young with Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 18, 2019
