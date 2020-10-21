1/1
Deborah (Metcalf) Golden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Metcalf Golden, 64, of Tallahassee, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Center.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Curtis Golden.

The family received friends Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee, 200 John Knox Road. A service at graveside was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Panacea Cemetery, Westview Street in Panacea. Brother B.B. Barwick officiated.

Mrs. Golden was a native of Tallahassee and was raised on the family property in Wakulla County. She was a graduate of Wakulla High School and was a special education teachers' aide at Second Chance School in Sopchoppy. She enjoyed fishing, arts & crafts, and of course her family, especially her grandchildren.

Other survivors include her two daughters, Shana Morris (Stephen Rose) of Tallahassee and Christy Weishaar (Kris) of Palm Beach Gardens; and three granddaughters, Chaela Morris, Kaylin Weishaar and Lexi Weishaar. Also surviving are her two brothers, Raymond Metcalf (Gloria) of Sopchoppy and Joey Metcalf (Connie) of Ludowici, Ga.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mr. Golden with his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Panacea Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Leslie Pigott
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved