Deborah Metcalf Golden, 64, of Tallahassee, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Center.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Curtis Golden.
The family received friends Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee, 200 John Knox Road. A service at graveside was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Panacea Cemetery, Westview Street in Panacea. Brother B.B. Barwick officiated.
Mrs. Golden was a native of Tallahassee and was raised on the family property in Wakulla County. She was a graduate of Wakulla High School and was a special education teachers' aide at Second Chance School in Sopchoppy. She enjoyed fishing, arts & crafts, and of course her family, especially her grandchildren.
Other survivors include her two daughters, Shana Morris (Stephen Rose) of Tallahassee and Christy Weishaar (Kris) of Palm Beach Gardens; and three granddaughters, Chaela Morris, Kaylin Weishaar and Lexi Weishaar. Also surviving are her two brothers, Raymond Metcalf (Gloria) of Sopchoppy and Joey Metcalf (Connie) of Ludowici, Ga.
