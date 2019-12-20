Services for Debra Jean Patrick Young, 67, of Ochlocknee, Ga., were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Jubilee Community Church of Ochlocknee. Pastor Robert Young officiating. Interment followed at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Born August 30,1952, in Dothan Ala., she was the daughter of the late Charles A. Patrick and Robbie Smith Patrick. She was married to Donnell Young, who preceded her in death. She was retired from Wal-Mart and a member of Jubilee Community Church in Ochlocknee. She loved her family and her dogs.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Lynn Olah and husband Timothy of Crawfordville, Carolyn Y-Vonn Cloud and husband Rick of Ochlocknee, Tammy Michelle Alexander of Thomasville, Danyell Costley of Thomasville and Renee Harrell and husband Jonathan of Louisiana; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Porter and husband Waviel of Woodville, Pam Morgan and husband Ed of Tallahassee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Allen Patrick.
Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 21, 2019