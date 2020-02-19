Debra Moore Story, 61, of Crawfordville, passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
She was born September 11, 1958 in Winter Garden to her parents Jesse and Peggy Moore. She moved to Crawfordville in 1983 from Ocoee and worked as the Office Manager for Bob McKeithen & Sons Roofing for 25 years. Debra was an avid outdoors person; she loved bird watching, butterflies, the beach, gardening, flowers and enjoyed deer hunting and deer watching in her yard.
Survivors include her fiancé, David Cloutier, of 11 years; children, Ryan Dyal and wife Dianne, Nathan Dyal and Matthew Dyal and wife Linda; sister-in-law Mary "Be" Moore; and six grandchildren, Dakota, Jordan, Kyleigh, Teirnny, Alexander and Ethan.
She was predeceased by her husband and the father of her children, James Story; and brother Michael Moore.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the (850) 297-0588 or 2619 Centennial Blvd. Suite 101, Tallahassee FL 32308 and/or the National Audubon Society actionaudubon.org.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 20, 2020