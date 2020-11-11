1/1
Delores Yvonne Donnell
Dolores Yvonne Donnell went to be with the Lord on Oct. 24, 2020 at her home in Crawfordville.

Yvonne was born on Dec. 1, 1933 in Marianna to Doris and Curtis Donnell. She enjoyed walking around Azalea Park, going to the Sopchoppy Opry, knitting toboggans to share with others, spending time with her family, traveling and watching NASCAR racing. She was an active member of Wakulla Springs Baptist Church in Crawfordville.

She was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Curtis Donnell; and sister, Marilyn Strickland.

She is survived by her brothers, Robert Donnell, Doyle Donnell and Morris Donnell; sisters, Eleanor Weaver and Jeanie Powell; as well as a host of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee. A funeral service was held at 12 noon with a Committal Service following.

Culley's MeadowWood was in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Wakulla News from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Riggins Road
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8508778191
