Dolores Yvonne Donnell went to be with the Lord on Oct. 24, 2020 at her home in Crawfordville.



Yvonne was born on Dec. 1, 1933 in Marianna to Doris and Curtis Donnell. She enjoyed walking around Azalea Park, going to the Sopchoppy Opry, knitting toboggans to share with others, spending time with her family, traveling and watching NASCAR racing. She was an active member of Wakulla Springs Baptist Church in Crawfordville.



She was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Curtis Donnell; and sister, Marilyn Strickland.



She is survived by her brothers, Robert Donnell, Doyle Donnell and Morris Donnell; sisters, Eleanor Weaver and Jeanie Powell; as well as a host of many nieces and nephews.



Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee. A funeral service was held at 12 noon with a Committal Service following.



Culley's MeadowWood was in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store