Deloris Edith Brannen Strickland, 88 of Tallahassee died peacefully early Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2019. She was born in Glennville, Ga. on April 19, 1930 to Landis Laren and Lennie Todd Brannen. She was the oldest of five children and grew up surrounded by two brothers and two sisters, loving parents, and a large extended family. After she graduated from high school, she attended Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University). There she met her future husband, Ernest "Gene" Strickland, and they were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948.
After Deloris and Gene married they moved around a lot because of his job with Life of Georgia Insurance Company. They lived in Collins, Jeffersonville, Macon, and Milledgeville, Ga. before coming to Tallahassee in 1968. No matter where they lived they were always active in a local church and had the opportunity to make a number of new friends in each city. Deloris was primarily a stay-at-home mom until they moved to Milledgeville where she opened a daycare. After moving to Tallahassee, she owned and operated a daycare named "Happy Time Playschool." She loved children and was very gifted in taking care of the children that were left in her care. In 1978, Deloris and Gene purchased a place on a canal at Shell Point (Crawfordville, FL). After several more moves, they finally settled down and made Shell Point their permanent home.
The funeral services were held at Beggs Funeral Home, Apalachee Chapel, on
Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial at Watermelon Creek Baptist Church
Cemetery in Glennville, Ga. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Friday,
March 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Deloris is survived by two sons, Stuart Strickland and Stanley Strickland (Jane); four grandchildren, Lauren Akesson (Rickard), Diana Sands (Luke), Travis Strickland, and Michael Turner; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Sands, Tucker Sands, Taylor Akesson, and Tristan Sands; and a sister, Wilmith Craig of Roswell, Ga. Also, added to her family are two step-great-granddaughters, Ingrid and Louise Akesson. She leaves behind many special friends and extended family that she loved very much.
She was predeceased by not only by her husband and parents; but her daughter,
Carol Strickland; two brothers, Delbert and Dwight Brannen; and sister, Geraldine
Stallings.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pioneer Baptist Church, 486 Beechwood Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327 or to the Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 4, 2019
