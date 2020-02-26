Dennis Edward Scarry, 60, of Crawfordville passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
He was born on July 27, 1959 to the late Michael Maurice Scarry and Elizabeth Sears Scarry. Dennis was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and enjoyed FSU sports, football, golfing and music. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
He was predeceased by sisters, Sally Beth Scarry, Patricia Scarry and Maggie Scarry, and brother, John Scarry.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Dotson-Scarry; sons, Bradley Scarry of Crawfordville, Kyle Scarry of Falls Church, Va. and their mother, Jennifer Scarry of Tallahassee; brothers, Michael R. Scarry of Fort Myers, Tom (Laurel) Scarry of Christianberg, Va., Jim (Ann) Scarry of Montrose, Colo. and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
A Rosary Service was held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Funeral Services were held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Project, 301 E. Tharpe St., Tallahassee FL 32303 or alzheimersproject.org or (850) 386-2778 or to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee FL 32309 or (850) 893-1837.
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 27, 2020