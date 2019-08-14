Dewey Wayne Roberts, 81, of Sopchoppy, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at Blountstown Rehab, where he resided for the past year and a half.
Wayne was born in Dellwood, Fla. on Aug. 2, 1938. In the winter of 1939-1940, his family moved to Sopchoppy, where he grew up until his teenage years. He then moved to Grand Ridge, where he lived with his Uncle Doc and Aunt Lola Lawrence and attended and graduated from Grand Ridge High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country. Upon his return home he pursued several dreams, worked for Florida Highway Patrol in Marathon, he was the first Director for the Governor's Highway Safety Commission for the State of Florida, he sponsored the Dale Carnegie Courses and was an Insurance Representative of Mutual of Omaha, Jackson National and Sun Life of Canada.
Wayne leaves behind two daughters, Tanya Owens and Cherie Carpenter and husband Billy, all of Grand Ridge; son, John Roberts of Tallahassee; five grandchildren, Derrick Harrell and wife Melissa, Katricia Edenfield, Crystal McNeill and husband Daniel, Jenna Downs and husband Jared, and Michael "Bubba" Carpenter and wife Jolie; eight great grandchildren; his siblings, Guy Hudson and wife Dinah, Herbert Roberts and wife Annette, Walter Roberts and wife Beverly, Tommy Roberts and wife Donna; sister in law, Chris Roberts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Roberts; and brother Andy Roberts.
A Memorial Service was held at the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, where Wayne was a member, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family received friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
The family wishes to thank the great staff at the Blountstown Rehab and Calhoun Liberty Hospital, for the wonderful care given to our Father; and to Dr. M. Farooqi for all the care he has given the last 10 years.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 15, 2019