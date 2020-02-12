Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Lewis) Rivers. View Sign Service Information Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 1737 Riggins Road Tallahassee , FL 32308 (850)-877-8191 Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Tallahassee resident, Doris Lewis Rivers passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 100.



Doris was born in Woodville on Oct. 25, 1919 to Charles and Ruby Lewis, the eldest of seven children. After spending most of her childhood in Woodville, the family spent time along the east coast between Jacksonville and Deland as her father supervised crews building US Highway 1. He became ill and the family moved back to Woodville when Doris was a senior in high school. On June 7, 1942 she married Leaston Rivers, a Marine in World War II, and they settled in Tallahassee. Doris worked as an administrative assistant for Ford Motor Company. She also helped Leaston run Rivers Hardware and Sporting Goods on South Adams Street for many years. Doris enjoyed time in her garden with her azaleas, camellias, and cats. She loved sweet potatoes and chocolate of all kinds.



She was predeceased by her parents, husband, three brothers, and son George Lewis Rivers.



She is survived by her three sisters, Dora Lewis Moore, Ethel Lewis Ballard, and Ruby Lee Lewis Harrison (Ralph); three children, Leslie Charles Rivers, Carol Suzanne Rivers Bahorski (Tom), John "Johnny" Leaston Rivers (Nan); eight grandchildren, Charlie Rivers, Allison Rivers Barwick (Barry), Rebecca Rivers Sims (Johnny), Jon Thomas Rivers (Cristy), Jessica Bahorski, Zachary Bahorski, April Rivers Williamson (Aaron), and George Rivers (Tiffany); 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, with the Celebration of her Life beginning at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park.

