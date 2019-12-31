Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY JEAN "DOT" (GLASS) GREEN. View Sign Service Information Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel 3322 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee , FL 32311 (850)-942-2929 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean (Glass) Green, better known as Dot Jean to friends and family, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019.



Dot Jean was predeceased by her sister Isabel Glass Lamb and her three husbands, Jean Worth Owen, William George Jones Jr., and Robert Louis Green. She is survived by her four children, Isabel Jayne Owen (former husband, Robert Robinson), John Worth Owen (Linda), all of Tallahassee, FL, Thomas Jay Owen (Lynda Kinsey) of Crawfordville, FL and Ronald Wayne Owen (Amber) of Ft. Worth, TX. In addition, there are four grandchildren, Kenneth Robinson (Leslie) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Rachel Robinson Roopnarine (Colin),and Michael Owen both of Tallahassee, FL, Lawrence Byron Owen of Dallas, TX and five great grandchildren, Ty Robinson and Jaycee Robinson of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Percy Roopnarine and Zoe Roopnarine of Tallahassee, FL and Charley Belle Owen of Dallas, TX.



Dot Jean was born in Gainesville, Florida, April 11, 1924, the daughter of Robert Emmett Glass and Martha Livingston Glass and has lived in Tallahassee since 1938.



She was a graduate of Leon High School, attended Florida State College for Women and graduated from University of Florida in 1938. During her college tenure she was part of the Student Government, served on the Student Judiciary and was a member of the sorority, Chi Omega.



In 1968, she was one of the first women to receive a Florida Certified Public Accountant designation. She worked for the Florida Department of Transportation as an auditor, moved to the Florida State Auditor's office where she helped design the SAMAS (Statewide Automated Accounting System) and when she retired from the state she was working for the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services. She continued working in private practice as a Certified Public Accountant and as a real estate broker/salesperson in Wakulla County.



Dot Jean enjoyed a full life of volunteering and belonging to various organizations including Gator Alumni Association, Economic Club of Florida, Town Club, Tallahassee Garden Club, heritage organizations, Goodwood Museum, Girl Scouts, Junior League of Tallahassee and Florida State Archives. She loved the outdoors and participated in nature activities all over North Florida and North Carolina with her last trip down the Nantahala when she was 84.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., January 7, 2020, at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Cathedral, 4748 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32309 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308, would be appreciated.

