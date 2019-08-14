Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dottie Ebright Gilbert. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Send Flowers Obituary

Dottie Ebright Gilbert of Tallahassee (and previously of Shell Point Beach) passed away early Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, 2019.



She was born in Stafford, Kan. on Feb. 27, 1948, the youngest child of Arlon and Gladys Ebright. Dottie graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. with a degree in Art Education. She taught Art for several years in various elementary schools around the country. Upon leaving the teaching profession, Dottie worked in the taxidermy industry, doing the finishing work on many exotic animals from all over the world. Dottie loved all things arts & crafts: painting, sewing, needlework, and creating a variety of works of art. She lived for many years at Shell Point Beach where she was able to enjoy her free time boating, swimming, fishing, and scalloping. Life on the water was her home away from home. Dottie found great joy in entertaining and cooking for others.



Dottie was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Arlo Ebright; and her sister, Marcia Clements.



She is survived by the love of her life, husband John V. Gilbert; her son, Andrew Goates; grandchildren Taylor Goates and Brianna Goates; sister-in-law, LaDonna Ebright; brother-in-law Charles Clements; nephews, Chuck Clements and Chris Clements; and niece Cricket Cox. Other surviving relatives include her husband John's siblings, Maureen Apostolos, Patricia and Ed Staros, Ted and Brandy Cowley-Gilbert, Frances M. Gilbert, Grace C. Gilbert, and Marquetta Cowley. Additionally, Dottie's extended family includes many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A celebration of Dottie's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.



Skip Young of Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Crawfordville is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or



In order to honor Dottie's life, consider making a contribution to any cause that you believe Dottie would appreciate.

"Well done, good and faithful servant. Come enter into the joy of your Master."

