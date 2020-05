Dottie Louise Maxwell, 95, of Tallahassee, passed away May 23, 2020 with her loving family.She was a native and lifelong resident of this area. Louise was a homemaker, where she enjoyed sewing and raising her family. The family described her as a "Delicious Chef" and she loved music and playing her guitar. She had a special love for her grandchildren and was a member at Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee.Survivors include her children Linda Langston and husband Bill, Thomas Lloyd Maxwell and wife Susan, Lyndell Maxwell, and Edwin O. Maxwell and wife Alicia; sisters, Blye Vickers and Bobby Roberts; sister-in-law Evelyn Maxwell; 15 grandchildren, Lourena, Mary, Caroline, David, Jesse, Ginger, Randall, Kelly Lynn, Josh, James, Robin, Erin, CeeJay, Matthew, and Courtney; and 23 great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jesse Maxwell; and son, Durell Maxwell.Graveside service was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Vause Branch Cemetery in Sopchoppy.Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com ).