Dottie Louise Maxwell, 95, of Tallahassee, passed away May 23, 2020 with her loving family.
She was a native and lifelong resident of this area. Louise was a homemaker, where she enjoyed sewing and raising her family. The family described her as a "Delicious Chef" and she loved music and playing her guitar. She had a special love for her grandchildren and was a member at Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee.
Survivors include her children Linda Langston and husband Bill, Thomas Lloyd Maxwell and wife Susan, Lyndell Maxwell, and Edwin O. Maxwell and wife Alicia; sisters, Blye Vickers and Bobby Roberts; sister-in-law Evelyn Maxwell; 15 grandchildren, Lourena, Mary, Caroline, David, Jesse, Ginger, Randall, Kelly Lynn, Josh, James, Robin, Erin, CeeJay, Matthew, and Courtney; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jesse Maxwell; and son, Durell Maxwell.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Vause Branch Cemetery in Sopchoppy.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on May 28, 2020