She was born July 25, 1933, in Chattahoochee. She was a graduate of Chattahoochee High School, attended Stephens College, graduated from FSU and was a dedicated Seminole fan. She was married to Joseph Alton Barbree on Feb. 14, 1957. They lived in the Bahamas, New York, Illinois, Texas and Arkansas, before settling down in Crawfordville in 1968.



After retiring from the insurance agency she co-owned with her husband, Eleanor dedicated herself to volunteer work, primarily through her church, Crawfordville United Methodist. She was an expert seamstress and inherited her love of gardening from her father. She was also a huge animal lover, which she passed on.



She was predeceased by her parents, Edgar and Elizabeth "Betty" Scarborough; sisters, Julia Ann Burgess and Love Leicht; and her husband, Joe, who died in 2003.



Survivors include her daughters, Breeya Elizabeth Barbree and Catherine Barbree; granddaughters, Devin K. Martin and Sheridan

A. Martin; and a large, loving extended family.



Graveside funeral services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Chattahoochee at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Lunch will be served at the Crawfordville United Methodist Church at 12 noon and a Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m.



The family would like to especially thank caregivers Dora Webster and Deborah Barrington for the dedicated and loving care they provided.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the UMC Children's Home, the Crawfordville UMC, or Big Bend Hospice.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333,

