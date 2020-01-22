Emery Nathaniel DeLong Sr.

Emery Nathaniel DeLong Sr., 77, of Woodville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ida Bell DeLong; three sons, Emery N. DeLong Jr. and his wife Donna of Raeford, NC, Mitchell C. DeLong, Shawn D. DeLong and his wife Grace, all of Wakulla County; nine grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; and one brother, Andrew DeLong and his wife Gail of Medford, OH.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the White Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service was held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodville Cemetery.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, bevisfh.com)
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 23, 2020
