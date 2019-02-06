Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Emmie Davis Glenn, age 91 was born on Dec. 19, 1927 in Sopchoppy, and passed away Feb. 1, 2019 in Tallahassee.



Her parents were John L. Davis and Martha C. Davis. Emmie was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Emmie was a graduate of Sopchoppy High School and Lively Technical School. She worked as an administrative assistant and manager in Personnel and Human Resources at the Florida Department of Transportation for 45 years. Emmie loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed gospel and country music, discussing, researching and documenting family history, membership in the Wakulla County Historical Society, taking pictures and traveling. Some of her favorite places to visit were state and national parks, New Smyrna Beach, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Alaska, Hawaii, England and Scotland.



Emmie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, W.H. Glenn; four siblings, Coryne D. Piatt, Magdalene D. Brown, Syble D. Owens, Benjamin Davis; and a nephew, Ronnie Owens.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Charles Piatt, David Piatt, Janice B. Miller, Rowland Brown, John Owens, Sandy O. Stone, Michael Owens, Linda D. Sebbana and Bill Davis; along with several great nieces and nephews.



Visitation and a reception was held on Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee. Burial service and internment was at 3 p.m. at West Sopchoppy Cemetery, Sopchoppy, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tallahassee 1st SDA Church, 618 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32301; the Wakulla County Historical Society, P.O. Box 151, Crawfordville, FL 32326; or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

