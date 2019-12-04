Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric William Ecklund Sr.. View Sign Service Information Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services 2758 Coastal Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-4407 Send Flowers Obituary

Thanksgiving this year was a blessed time, family from Tennessee and the area around here gathered at the home of Eric Ecklund. The family had time to share, laugh and remember. On Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Eric passed away knowing how he was loved and appreciated by his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed their love, hugs, kisses and secrets just for him in his heart.



Eric was born in Jamestown, New York on Feb. 22, 1935 to Eric and Ester Ecklund, immigrants from Sweden. He enjoyed his childhood, spent most of his teenage years competitive sailing. He served his country with four years in the



After the Air Force, he returned to New York, became part of the Burroughs family. Later it was to become Unisys Corporation, he spent 40 years with the company retiring as a project manager. This brought him to Florida again in 1990. While settling into his office, a co-worker sent him on a blind date with a woman named Ina Forbes. After one date, they would spend 29 years together.



Eric was an avid model railroader, before and after retirement. He was known around the state for his "backyard railroad." Over the years he hosted school children, scouts, civil organization and open houses for over 100 attendees at a time. He was known for his skills of building and running trains on the 1,200 feet of rail in the backyard.



Eric brought to this union three children: Eric Ecklund Jr., Jennifer Beasley (Jimmy) and Scott Ecklund.



Ina added five children to the mix: Cyndee Harding (Lynn), David Miller, Jared Miller, Candice Thompson (William) and Derrick Miller.



Over the years, 15 grandchildren became a wonderful, loving addition.



He is preceded in death by his son, Eric Ecklund Jr.; and grandson, Jeffrey Miller.



In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Hospice House, which took such amazing care of Eric and became part of our family.



A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration. We hope you will join us on Saturday, Dec.14, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 252 Bay Pine Drive in Crawfordville. "Come and look at the trains"

