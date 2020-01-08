Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethan J Ard. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Lance Corporal Ethan J. Ard, 28, of Crawfordville, FL passed away on December 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, N.C.



He was born on Feb. 3, 1991 in Tallahassee, the son of Aubrey J. Ard and Joann (Sanders) Spears. Ethan left his hometown of Crawfordville in 2017 in pursuit of his dream to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. He rose in rank quickly, and had achieved the title of Lance Corporal in the field of Infantry at the time of his passing. He also served as a deputy for Wakulla County Sheriff's Office before joining the military. Ethan was a talented vocalist, songwriter and musician, and taught himself to play guitar and drums at an early age.



He had a great love for mechanics and was a mechanic by trade in his early 20s. He spent countless hours under the hood of a car repairing vehicles for family and friends, and had a reputation for being able to fix anything that had a motor. In spite of his many talents, Ethan was known most of all for being a kind person, and full of integrity.



He was a faithful, loyal friend to all who knew him, and a loving, devoted son to his mother. He will be greatly missed by many.



He is survived by his wife, Rhonda White Ard of Jacksonville, N.C.; his mother, Joann Sanders Spears of Crawfordville, and his father and stepmother, Aubrey J. and Holly Ard of, Sarasota; his siblings, two sisters and a brother, Ragan Ard (21), Aubrey Lena Ard (11), and Lincoln Ard (19); stepfather, Cecil C. Spears, of Tallahassee; maternal grandparents, Dwight L. Sanders of Sopchoppy, and Libby Melton of Phenix City, Ala.; paternal grandparents, Aubrey J. Ard Sr. of Woodville, and Mary Sloan of Eastpoint; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Graveside services with full military honors will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Debra Nell Cemetery in Crawfordville.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

