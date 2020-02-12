Eugene "Gene" Ernest Cutchin, 76, of St. Marks, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 with his family at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House.
He was born and raised in Wakulla County and loved living here. His family was in the Commercial Fishing Industry. After graduating from Crawfordville High School, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he became a Sergeant and after returning home began working in the Construction Industry. Gene was a Contractor and Developer for over 50 years in Wakulla County and the surrounding counties, he was owner of Gene Cutchin Construction; Expert Marksman, competitive and trainer; Loved Mud Racing, won a National Championship while racing.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Cutchin and Willie Esther Mims Cutchin; brothers Bobby Cutchin and Earl Cutchin; and wife, Elma Cutchin.
Survivors include his wife Jennifer Cutchin; daughter Sonya Cutchin; granddaughter Ashley Alexander; his extended family, Travis "Scooter" Perez and wife Cynthia, Susie Harris, Teresa Wollschlager and Mandy Ferrell.
Family received friends on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at River of Life Church in Crawfordville with Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Burial immediately followed at the Crawfordville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308; 850-878-5310; Bigbendhospice.org
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 13, 2020