Evelyn (Kramer) Risk
Evelyn Kramer Risk, 77, of Crawfordville, passed away May 30, 2020.

She was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma and had lived in Crawfordville since 1980. She retired from the Department of Commerce with the State of Florida. Evelyn was very active and enjoyed gardening, stitching, horseback riding and camping. She was an avid reader and the family described her as "real read" very smart and was a wonderful southern cook. Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed every minute with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Stanley Risk; son Ross Peterson and wife Lauren; brother Gordon Kramer; and two grandchildren Cameron and Derek Peterson.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville. Interment immediately followed at the Tallahassee National Cemetery 5015 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).


Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 4 to Jul. 3, 2020.
