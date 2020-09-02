Evelyn Mims Ward, 82, of Crawfordville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Baptist Hospital South in Jacksonville.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jewell Mims; and a sister, Gail Messer.



She is survived by her children, Sharon Ward (Dennis) Moseley and Philip (Lucy) Ward all of Crawfordville; sisters, Betty Whitehead of Columbus, Ga., Mary Nell Slaughter of Bonifay, Maxine (Bobby) Smith of Crawfordville, and Wanda (Billy) Jackson of Westville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.



Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 12 noon CST at Bonifay Cemetery.



Hawke M.T. Forbes and H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. of Forbes Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store