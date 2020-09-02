1/
Evelyn "Mims" Ward
Evelyn Mims Ward, 82, of Crawfordville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Baptist Hospital South in Jacksonville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jewell Mims; and a sister, Gail Messer.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Ward (Dennis) Moseley and Philip (Lucy) Ward all of Crawfordville; sisters, Betty Whitehead of Columbus, Ga., Mary Nell Slaughter of Bonifay, Maxine (Bobby) Smith of Crawfordville, and Wanda (Billy) Jackson of Westville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 12 noon CST at Bonifay Cemetery.

Hawke M.T. Forbes and H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. of Forbes Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements

Published in The Wakulla News from Sep. 2 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
