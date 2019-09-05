Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faitha "Jane" (Swilley) Glover. View Sign Service Information Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals 420 Love Avenue Tifton , GA 31794 (229)-382-4255 Send Flowers Obituary

Faitha "Jane" Swilley Jefferson Glover, 89, of Sycamore passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her residence.



Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals with the Rev. Tim Morgan officiating. She was laid to rest at Mount Paran Church Cemetery in Alapaha, Ga.



Born April 12, 1930 in Alapaha, she was the daughter of the late James M. Swilley and Mamie Railey Swilley.



She was predeceased by her first husband, Lankford Jefferson; her second husband, Richard "Dick" Guion Glover; two brothers, Maston J. Swilley and John B. Swilley; and one sister, Millie O. Luke.



Before retiring, she was a secretary. She was a member of Inaha Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She received her certification as a master gardener while in her 70s, but always loved plants and gardening.



She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. James Alan and Jo Jefferson of Floral City, Florida and John Glenn and Denise Jefferson of Sopchoppy; a daughter and son-in-law, Lori Jayne and Bill Tompkins of Sycamore; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Tift Area, 618 Central Avenue North, Tifton GA 31794.



You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com.



