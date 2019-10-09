Floyd Lee Robinson, 81, of Crawfordville, passed away Oct. 3, 2019 in Tallahassee.
He was born Dec. 15, 1937 in Sopchoppy and has resided in Leon and Wakulla counties. He graduated from Leon High School in 1956. Floyd worked at Killearn Golf & Country Club for over 30 years and also was employed with FSU Seminole Country Club and St. James Bay Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethelle Laird Robinson; two daughters, Amy Bennett, and Robbie Mitchell (James Boza); three grandchildren, Hillary Sejnoha (Derek), Haley Bennett, and Ethan Bennett; and great-granddaughter Laney Sejnoha.
The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville and Funeral Service began at 2 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Project 850-386-2778; 301 E. Tharpe St., Tallahassee FL 32303; alzheimersproject.org
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 10, 2019