Frances Barwick Macarages, 92, of Panacea, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 12, 2020, with her loving family at her bedside.
She was born Sept. 20, 1928 in Columbus, Ga., and moved to Panacea at age 16 and never left. She was a homemaker and loved her family. Frances was a member of Panacea Full Gospel Assembly and being in church fellowship was a passion. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Charles B.B. Barwick (wife Glenda), and Daniel Barwick (wife Stephanie); daughters, Dorothy Erickson, Patsy Sanders (husband Junior), and Debby Mobley; sister, Barbara Freeman; 25 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband and father of her children, Pete Barwick; husbands, Mac Macarages, and Cecil Eaton; son-in-laws, Rick Erickson and Terry Mobley; brothers, Frank Herrington and Ed Herrington; and brother-in-law Bob Freeman.
The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Family Funeral Home in Harvey Young Chapel. Funeral Service was held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Panacea Full Gospel Assembly, with burial immediately following at the Panacea Cemetery .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or bigbendhospice.org
or (850) 878-5310; and/or the Lighthouse Children's Home, 2810 S. Adams St., Tallahassee FL 32301 or lighthousechildrenshome.com
or (850) 656-9497.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).