1/1
Frances (Barwick) Macarages
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Barwick Macarages, 92, of Panacea, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 12, 2020, with her loving family at her bedside.

She was born Sept. 20, 1928 in Columbus, Ga., and moved to Panacea at age 16 and never left. She was a homemaker and loved her family. Frances was a member of Panacea Full Gospel Assembly and being in church fellowship was a passion. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Charles B.B. Barwick (wife Glenda), and Daniel Barwick (wife Stephanie); daughters, Dorothy Erickson, Patsy Sanders (husband Junior), and Debby Mobley; sister, Barbara Freeman; 25 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband and father of her children, Pete Barwick; husbands, Mac Macarages, and Cecil Eaton; son-in-laws, Rick Erickson and Terry Mobley; brothers, Frank Herrington and Ed Herrington; and brother-in-law Bob Freeman.

The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Family Funeral Home in Harvey Young Chapel. Funeral Service was held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Panacea Full Gospel Assembly, with burial immediately following at the Panacea Cemetery .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or bigbendhospice.org or (850) 878-5310; and/or the Lighthouse Children's Home, 2810 S. Adams St., Tallahassee FL 32301 or lighthousechildrenshome.com or (850) 656-9497.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved