After a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Franciscus Johannes Buytendorp Jr. returned to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 24, 2020 in Elk Ridge, Utah.



Franciscus is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Jane Harris; his children, Dena Annia Day (Brad), Frans Buytendorp III (Angela), and Allison Jane Mower (Todd); nine grandchildren, Mary Carson Day Flores (Victor), Harris Day, Davis Day, Sadie Jane Buytendorp, Frans Buytendorp IV, Logan Buytendorp, Melanie Mower, Chelsea Mower, and Derek Mower; two great-grandchildren, Victor and Landon Flores; and a sister Ondine Buytendorp of Italy.



Franciscus was born on Sept. 18, 1939 in The Hague, Netherlands to Franciscus Johannes Buytendorp Sr. and Annemie Bodde. At the end of World War II, in 1946, he immigrated with his parents, his grandfather, and an aunt and uncle to Kalamazoo, Mich. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He met the love of his life and married Linda in 1966.



After graduating from California State University, he joined Chemcentral, as a salesman. He was promoted to General Manager in Louisville, Ky. and to Regional Manager in Atlanta. He retired in September of 2001 after years of dedicated service.



After retirement, he and Linda settled at their beach home in Oyster Bay where he could enjoy sailing his boat, volunteering at the wildlife refuge, and serving as a volunteer fireman. Frans was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, fishing, and skiing. He also had a black belt in karate, once owning a dojo in California.



He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was baptized at the age of 27 and served faithfully in many aspects of the church. He loved his family and taught them through his actions and beliefs the steps to returning to Heavenly Father. After a long struggle with Alzheimer's, Frans was lovingly taken care of by St. Augustine's Plantation in Tallahassee; Spring Gardens in Mapleton, Utah, and by his loving wife, Linda.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Project, 301 E. Tharpe St., Tallahassee FL 32303; or Tender Care Hospice, 415 Medical Drive Suite A100, Bountiful, Utah 84010.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store